Expect delays on College Drive as crews make repairs to buckled roadway Friday & Saturday

Friday, July 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Drivers can expect blockage on College Drive late Friday into Saturday afternoon as parish workers make repairs to a buckled portion of the roadway. 

The city-parish announced Friday that the southbound side of College Drive will be reduced to one lane between I-10 and Concord Avenue starting at 7 p.m. Friday and lasting until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Parish transportation officials warned drivers to expect "significant" delays. 

It wasn't immediately clear whether the damage was heat-related. In recent weeks, road crews have had to make emergency repairs to multiple major highways that apparently buckled from the relentless heat. 

