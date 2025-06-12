88°
Executive Director of CPRA Glenn Ledet named as new DOTD secretary
BATON ROUGE- Gov. Jeff Landry announced executive director of CPRA Glenn Ledet will replace Joe Donahue as DOTD Secretary.
Donahue will move into the role of DOTD executive counsel.
Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Wednesday that Donahue was moving to a different role.
