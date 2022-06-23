EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Baton Rouge Metro Area on Friday

On Friday, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the I-10 Corridor from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. A HEAT ADVISORY will remain for all other parishes and counties. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING means heat index values will exceed 132 degrees. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat is not as "visual" as hurricanes and tornadoes.



Heat is not as "sexy" of a news story as hurricanes and tornadoes.



Heat is more deadly than both. Pay attention to your body and take the warnings seriously.



https://t.co/fcfA32hSj9 pic.twitter.com/Xs2xvORiaS — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) June 23, 2022

Next 24 Hours: A stuffy night is ahead. Low temperatures will barely dip out of the 80s beneath mostly clear skies. The end of the week will bring perhaps the hottest day so far this year. High temperatures will chug into the upper 90s and may clip 100 degrees. Humidity will cause feels-like temperatures over 108 degrees, and possibly over 113 degrees. While skies will stay mostly sunny, a stray shower or thunderstorm could pop.

Up Next: Hot temperatures will stick around right on through the weekend. With mostly sunny skies into the afternoon, highs will top out between 97 – 101 degrees. Humidity will continue to cause feels-like temperatures, or heat indices, to climb to 108 – 113 degrees or higher, warranting additional heat advisories and warnings. Nights will not offer much relief with low temperatures barely escaping the 80s. By Sunday, the weather pattern will finally be in transition. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon. Then on Monday, the number of showers and thunderstorms will increase as the heat dome in the atmosphere squeezes back to the west. Both of these features will result in highs a bit closer to average in the low to mid-90s. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. There is a 20 percent chance for development by early next week as the disturbance moves westward at around 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic.

