82°
Latest Weather Blog
Ex-Sen. Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to wire fraud
NEW ORLEANS - Former Senator Karen Carter Peterson plead guilty to one count of wire fraud Monday, but has not received sentencing, The Advocate said.
In July, the news outlet said Peterson would plead guilty to charges of wire fraud and aiding and abetting after she paid $50,000 in restitution to Louisiana's Democratic Party for gambling with campaign funds.
Trending News
In April, Peterson announced she was resigning from Louisiana Legislature to take care of her mental health and work on her gambling addiction.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans rapper Mystikal booked in Ascension Parish for first-degree rape
-
Central police officers clock man going 144 mph on motorcycle
-
Prices at the pump seeing small decline; drivers eager to see continuous...
-
Baton Rouge volunteers head to Kentucky for flood relief
-
Federally funded program could help lower electric bills in capital area
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West