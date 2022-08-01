Ex-Sen. Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to wire fraud

NEW ORLEANS - Former Senator Karen Carter Peterson plead guilty to one count of wire fraud Monday, but has not received sentencing, The Advocate said.

In July, the news outlet said Peterson would plead guilty to charges of wire fraud and aiding and abetting after she paid $50,000 in restitution to Louisiana's Democratic Party for gambling with campaign funds.

In April, Peterson announced she was resigning from Louisiana Legislature to take care of her mental health and work on her gambling addiction.