Ex-New Iberia cop arrested by FBI on terror charges to be held without bond, federal judge says

NEW IBERIA — A former New Iberia police officer and U.S. Marine arrested by the FBI for allegedly planning a terror attack in New Orleans will be held without bond, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Micah Legnon, 29, appeared in a federal courtroom in Lafayette, where it was determined he would remain in custody while awaiting trial. Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, he was assigned a public defender to represent him.

WBRZ's Investigative Unit previously reported that Legnon was arrested after loading what appeared to be an assault rifle and body armor into his vehicle on Friday. The FBI believed he was headed to New Orleans to carry out an attack; agents detained him on U.S. 90 eastbound from New Iberia.

The arrest occurred in the Lydia neighborhood just south of New Iberia. Residents told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Monday that drones were used in surveillance of the neighborhood in the past week, ahead of the arrest.

Pictures of the pipe bombs Legnon intended to use, along with other pictures connected to the bombing, were also included in court records. They can be viewed here.