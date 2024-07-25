Ex-girlfriend, two others arrested for conspiracy to kill Southern student found shot dead in Mississippi

(Left to Right) Derek Terrell Hollins Jr., Allyah Martin, Calajia Jack

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Steven Harris, a former Southern University sophomore who was found shot dead in western Mississippi, was allegedly killed by his ex-girlfriend and two others, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff said Thursday when deputies arrested three suspects for conspiring to kill him.

Derek Terrell Hollins Jr., 21, Calajia Jack, 20, and Allyah Martin, 21, were all arrested on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Hollins was also charged with the possession of a machine gun, deputies said.

They are also under investigation in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, where the shooting took place, deputies added.

Sheriff Brian Spillman said that his office found evidence that the trio conspired to lure Harris to Wilkinson, Mississippi, where his body was found. Spillman said he believes Hollins used a Glock that was made into an automatic weapon to kill Harris, who was shot multiple times.

"We’re aware that Mississippi authorities are pursuing charges in this case, however, we believe the plan to commit this crime was hatched here; and the initial phases leading up to Steven’s death began here in West Feliciana Parish," Spillman said.

Harris' mother Lasonia said someone told her that Harris went to a party in Centreville, Mississippi, the day he disappeared. She said his friends didn't have any idea that Harris had left the state.

"None of them have ever remembered Steven ever talking about going to Centerville, Mississippi, knowing anyone from Centerville, Mississippi, or ever being in Centreville, Mississippi," Lasonia said.

Martin and Harris had a child together and lived together previously, court records show. The couple also filed restraining orders against one another.

Martin filed for a temporary restraining order on July 29, 2022, that claimed Harris had kicked her while she was trying to wake him, which led to an encounter where Martin claimed that Harris poured motor oil on top of her car and then attacked her. She said he later poured bleach on her and frequently engaged in physical violence with her.

Harris' restraining order, filed Aug. 2, 2022, told a different story.

Harris said that he was ignoring Martin when she was trying to wake him. He said she then became frustrated and threw a glass at the wall before running downstairs and locking herself in a car with his mellophone, which he played with Southern University's marching band, and began smashing it.

Harris also claimed that, the day prior, Martin went to Southern’s band room and told the band director “numerous lies about past incidents between she and I, and requested that the band director revoke my current scholarship.”

“Allyah is upset and feels used because I broke up with her to start my college journey and is just now trying to file grievances against me to halt my progression in life,” he wrote.

Martin and Harris later agreed to drop their restraining orders in favor of a mutual “stay away” order, records show.

When their son was born on Oct. 19, 2022, Harris filed a custody suit in East Baton Rouge. The pair ultimately settled on joint custody with the child mostly living with Martin and having visitation with Harris.

He later filed a complaint asking that she be held in contempt because she had moved to Texas without notifying him, in violation of their custody agreement which required notification of any move of more than 50 miles.

Southern University said that there are currently no university or student-planned memorials for Harris.