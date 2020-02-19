Estranged husband of missing woman captured in Brazil & scheduled for extradition

Sean Grebinger Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - The estranged husband of a missing Lafayette woman has been captured in Pouso Alegre, Brazil.

KATC reports that Brazilian Federal Police worked with the country's Military Police to apprehend Sean Grebinger in connection with the murder of his wife, 32-year-old Crystal Dupuis Grebinger, and for the assault of his current wife, in Brazil. Extradition.

The arrest, which was in compliance with a Supreme Court issued court order of prison for extradition purposes, took place Tuesday.

Crystal was last seen at a Lafayette shelter for victims of domestic violence.

A release from the FBI states, "According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation - FBI, two weeks after the crime, the killer took a flight to São Paulo. In Brazil, he married a Brazilian woman, obtaining a residence permit in the country."

"In an attempt to obtain refuge, he falsely claimed to have been an agent of the American Special Forces of Counterterrorism, in addition to simulating political persecution in the USA. On 1/31/2020, he was the author of domestic violence against his Brazilian wife in Pouso Alegre."

Grebinger will be taken to the Pouso Alegre Prison, where he will "remain at the disposal of the Brazilian Supreme Court until his extradition to the United States is authorized," said the Federal Police.

They add that once Grebinger is extradited to the U.S., "he will be accountable to the Justice of that country."

KATC reached out to family members who said they are not allowed to speak on the subject at this time.