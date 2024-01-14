66°
ESPN's College GameDay show in Baton Rouge for No. 1 South Carolina at No. 7 LSU women's basketball
BATON ROUGE - ESPN's College GameDay will head to Baton Rouge for No. 1 South Carolina facing No. 7 LSU women's basketball team at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Jan. 25th, according to a press release from ESPN.
The show will be the first of five women's college basketball show this season. It'll air at 6 p.m. on ESPN proceeding LSU's game. Elle Duncan will host the show from inside the PMAC, alongside women’s college basketball commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.
The game will also be on ESPN at 7 p.m. central time on Jan. 25.
