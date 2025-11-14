ESPN, ABC, other Disney-owned channels returning to YouTube TV

The Walt Disney Company and YouTube TV have reached a multi-year distribution agreement, bringing Disney-owned channels like ABC and ESPN back to YouTube TV.

We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Disney to bring their content back to YouTube TV. Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN, and FX returning to their service over the course of the day. Thanks for your patience and for being a valued member. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) November 15, 2025

The agreement ends a weeks-long dispute between the media giants that kept several channels off YouTube TV. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, those channels were restored to YouTube TV subscribers on Friday night.