Erosion complaint sits untouched; homeowner frustrated over delay

BATON ROUGE - It's been a battle between a property owner and a neighborhood management company, and now the city might be getting involved.

It's all over a drainage and erosion situation that Andy Hall says is taking far too long to fix. It's happening in the rear corner of his yard and is slowly eating away at the dirt underneath the concrete slab where his storage trailer sits.

Hall first noticed it about a year and a half ago when a storm blew down the fence. Since then, he's been trying to contact the people responsible.

"I started out with an erosion complaint with the City of Baton Rouge. They were responsive, and they investigated it, and they determined that the party at fault was Oak Ridge Estates who had developed that pond," Hall said.

Oak Ridge Estates is the neighborhood catty-corner to Hall's house, and it's managed by Community Management. Hall says Community Management has accepted responsibility.

"I've gotten that verbally and in writing," he said.

Hall says a year has gone by since that communication. It's why he reached out to 2 On Your Side. He says he has seen plans to make repairs, but that is where the process has stopped.

"I imagine they're probably finding out how much it's going to cost to fix it," he said.

The situation has progressed so much that he's filed suit and sent demand letters. Hall is now left wondering who is going to save his property from washing away.

"Who's going to fix it, or what am I going to have to do to mitigate it?" he said.

Community Management has been contacted by 2 On Your Side several times. A woman who answered the phone said they had "no comment." Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson says he is also taking a look at the situation and the timeline of events.