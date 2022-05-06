Episcopal's star shortstop Luke Hill living up to his potential

BATON ROUGE - Episcopal baseball is looking for their first state title since 2004, and leading the way is the team's talented shortstop, Luke Hill.

"There's not a skill he doesn't have. He throws 93 off the mountain, probably similar across the infield. Ridiculous power. I mean, it's the strongest player I've seen. There's really nothing he can't do on the baseball field," Luke's teammate, Joshua Gregoire, said.

"The attribute that stands out the most for me is my hitting ability," Hill said. "You know, I feel like I adjust to anything. I can hit anything at any time."

Hill has put in the work, fully committing to baseball as a freshman. He now has a rigorous and consistent daily routine.

"I really realized I needed to work hard. I wake up at 4:45 a.m. and then work out and then go to all my classes, get all my work done. Come to practice. And after that, I'll head off to tee," Hill said.

"He's lifting weights in the morning, he's hitting in the cages before school, just really committed to his craft and putting the time. Everything that he gets is well-deserved," said head coach Travis Bourgeois.

This spring, Hill signed to play baseball at Arizona State—but he's also been getting some attention from the major leagues.

"He's definitely under a lot of pressure and most people may not see that. So many MLB scouts are at our games, every game I think he feels like he has to perform," Gregoire said.

"I've gotten used to it, you have to have fun while doing it. I don't play it for the attention," Hill said.

"I respect him a lot. And I told him this because he could overreact in certain situations but he really does a good job of blocking that out," Bourgeois said.

During game one of the Division II quarterfinals against rival Dunham, Hill hit his 10th home run and pitched the team to a 12-8 win.