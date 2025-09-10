82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EPA shares before and after photos of Smitty's Supply cleanup on Tangipahoa River

1 hour 25 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 6:59 PM September 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: EPA

ROSELAND - The Environment Protection Agency is showing residents in Tangipahoa Parish that they have been working - and making progress - in cleaning up the Tangipahoa River following an explosion at Smitty's Supply. 

The EPA shared before and after photos of the river at Serenity Sands, Highway 22, River Collection Point and Lee's Landing. 


Serenity Sands


Highway 22


River Collection Point

Lee's Landing

Trending News

Crews have deployed absorbent boom, containment booms and drum skimmers. As of Wednesday, 3.6 million gallons of material have been recovered. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days