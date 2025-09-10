82°
Latest Weather Blog
EPA shares before and after photos of Smitty's Supply cleanup on Tangipahoa River
ROSELAND - The Environment Protection Agency is showing residents in Tangipahoa Parish that they have been working - and making progress - in cleaning up the Tangipahoa River following an explosion at Smitty's Supply.
The EPA shared before and after photos of the river at Serenity Sands, Highway 22, River Collection Point and Lee's Landing.
Serenity Sands
Highway 22
River Collection Point
Lee's Landing
Trending News
Crews have deployed absorbent boom, containment booms and drum skimmers. As of Wednesday, 3.6 million gallons of material have been recovered.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What was found in Smitty's plume?
-
First meeting held to discuss building of memorial for French Quarter terrorist...
-
Small Business Administration offering relief for La. small businesses affected by Smitty's...
-
11 Baton Rouge restaurants participating in Joe Burrow Foundation's Dine For 9...
-
Bogalusa man killed, three others hurt in Livingston Parish crash Monday night