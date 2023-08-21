95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Entergy suspends disconnects through Sept. 9 for heat emergency

1 hour 13 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 4:02 PM August 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers who are not caught up on their electricity bills will still have lights—and most importantly AC— through Sept. 9. 

The company announced the suspension of disconnects on Monday afternoon. Entergy says they will not disconnect any customer's electricity until Governor Edward's heat emergency expires. 

Entergy says they will consider extending the suspension if the Louisiana Public Service Commission recommends. 

