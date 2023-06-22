Entergy releases report, details outages and restoration efforts

Entergy released a report on its website detailing the power outages and restoration efforts in Southeast Louisiana.

Entergy said it will continue to restore power where it is deemed safe to do so. This includes areas where electrical equipment is available, and water is receding. In flooded areas, Entergy is working with local officials to restore power as soon as possible. Power restoration may be delayed for locations with severe damage. The action that customers need to take to get their power back on depends on the amount of water that entered the building.

In cases where floodwater reached the meter, Entergy will remove the meter. Customers may need to get a permit from the local city or parish to get power restored. Once customers have made all necessary repairs, and received the required permits, call Entergy at 1-800-368-3749 to reconnect electricty.

In cases where floodwater reached electrical outlets, but did not reach the meter, electrical power will be disconnected. A qualified technician should perform an inspection of the building. Safety inspections and repairs should be completed before the power is restored. Once customers have made all the necessary repairs, call Entergy at 1-800-368-3749.

Below is a detailed look at the outages and restoration progress for the affected areas.

Baton Rouge

There are around 3,700 customers without power. Floodwater has receded in most of Baton Rouge. Entergy is performing inspections before restoring power to make sure it is safe to do so. The inspections are in areas that include Park Forest, Monitcello and Greenwell Springs near the Comite River. Entergy is also performing inspections in Belaire, Sherwood Forest, South Flannery and O'Neal Lane to determine the extent of the damage.

Appoximately 25,000 Entergy gas meters have been submerged in water. They may need to be replaced. If your gas meter needs to be removed, you may need to get a city or parish permit to do so. Entergy said it will work with customers to get this done.

In addition, if gas appliances in your home or business have been impacted, you should contact a licensed plumber or contractor. Customers should not try to fix natural gas appliances without a licensed plumber or contractor. If you smell natural gas or want to report a broken gas line or blowing natural gas, leave the area immediately and call 1-800-368-374. Do not turn off lights, use a phone or re-enter a building if there is a problem with natural gas or gas lines.

Areas that should have been restored by Wednesday, August 17:

- Parts of Park Forest and Monticello as well as areas on Greenwell Springs Road near the Comite River

Baker

Floodwater has receded. Entergy is inspecting electrical equipment before turning power back on to make sure it is safe to do so.

Areas that should have been restored by Wednesday, August 17:

- 23 customers in the area (unspecified location)

Denham Springs

There are around 3,800 customers without power. A critical water well serving a sewer system has power again. Magnolia Estates is being assessed for damage before power can be restored. Workers are restoring power in the Range Avenue area moving north.

Areas that should have been restored by Wednesday, August 17:

- Harvest Manor Nursing Home

- Customers on Hatchell Road, Florida east of Denham Springs, and Rushing Road east of Range Avenue

- Juban Road area south of I-12

Walker

There are around 80 people without power. Restoration has started in Suburban Acres subdivison.

French Settlement and Port Vincent

Approximately 1,100 customers are without power.

Hammond area

Some customers remain without power while Entergy waits for water to recede. Most customers in the Ponchatoula area are without power. The area along Highway 22 near the Tangipahoa River cannot be restored until the floodwater recedes. Entergy cannot restore power at Carter Plantation in Springfieldfield until floodwater recedes.

Gonzales

Around 3,000 people are without power. This outage is in the Galvez area off Manchac Acres Road along Hwy 42 to the Amite River. Power restoration cannot happen until the floodwater recedes. Entergy will be disconnecting service to customers requesting disconnects for repairs in the St. Amant Area. Whenever floodwater recedes in the French Settlement area, damage assessments will begin. Entergy is trying to prevent flooding in the Gonzales Substation. Workers will monitor this location, and expect the substation to remain energized for customers in the area.

Reserve

Around 150 people are without power on McIlroy Road. Entergy will turn their power back on when floodwater recedes, and damage is assessed.

Areas that should have been restored by Wednesday, August 17:

- 265 customers on Orange Grove Road

To stay informed on restoration progress, download the Entergy app for your smart phone or visit the Entergy Storm Center.

Entergy's full report can be found here.