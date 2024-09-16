Entergy: Power restored in most areas that experienced outages caused by Francine

BATON ROUGE — Nearly every Entergy Louisiana customer who lost power during Hurricane Francine that can safely receive electric service has had their power restored, Entergy said Monday.

At the height of Hurricane Francine, multiple parishes, including Assumption, Ascension and St. Mary parish, had more than 50% of customers without power.

According to Entergy, crews restored power to 90% of customers who experienced outages in the three days following the Category 2 storm making landfall on Wednesday.

Crews are also continuing to work on restoring power to a small number of customers along certain water routes, as well as some customers in the hardest-hit areas of Terrebonne Parish. Entergy says they plan to have service restored in Terrebonne by late Monday evening.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we worked tirelessly to restore power,” Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO, said. “Our team is deeply committed to this work, and we’re grateful for the support our employees and contractors received from the community.”