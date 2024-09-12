84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Mary Parish, Morgan City receives brunt of damage from Hurricane Francine with 100 mph winds

Thursday, September 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Balin Rogers

FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish, particularly Morgan City, received the brunt of the damage caused by Hurricane Francine as it made landfall as a Category 2 on Wednesday evening. 

Winds reached up to 100 mph in Morgan City, with the eyewall, or core, or the storm directly passing over the coastal city.

In addition to significant wind damage to trees and powerlines that was consistent with the rest of southeastern Louisiana, some areas of Morgan City also sustained substantial structural damage. One building was unrecognizable and unidentifiable after the storm tore it into rubble, reducing it to bricks and other materials on a lot.

Elsewhere, mobile homes had their roofs ripped off and left uninhabitable. 

All of this damage is caused by strong winds known as mesovorticies on the inside edge of the hurricane's eye. They basically act as mini tornados.

According to the National Weather Service, there were reports of water entering homes in the Audubon Lake subdivision. Morgan City Police also reported this, saying it was unexpected in the storm.

