Entergy crews still restoring power after overnight Saturday storms

BATON ROUGE - Entergy crews are still assessing the damages caused by Saturday morning storms, but power is being steadily restored.

A spokesperson with Entergy says about 450 customers are still left without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. In Ascension, about 650 customers are waiting for power to be restored.

On Saturday morning, around 3,300 people in East Baton Rouge and 4,000 people in Ascension were without power due to severe weather.