EMS worker decked while assisting person injured in car crash

Croshay Reed

BATON ROUGE - An EMS worker who took the Thanksgiving Day shift says a person injured in a car crash hauled off and punched them in the eye shortly after being taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, the EMS worker and a partner were sent to assess the needs of those involved in a single-vehicle crash. The EMS workers say they went to the site of the crash and met Croshay Reed, who'd been injured in the incident.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say Reed, cursing and belligerent while EMS workers attempted to evaluate her, complained of leg pain and was driven to Our Lady of the Lake via an EMT unit.

The police report goes on to say that after EMS workers arrived with Reed in tow, they meet up with Reed’s brother, who’d rushed to the hospital to check on her. As one of the workers was speaking to Reed’s brother, telling him she was not seriously injured, the EMS worker says Reed approached him and punched him in the right eye with a closed fist.

Once authorities were contacted, they say they advised Reed of her Miranda rights, but she refused to acknowledge understanding them and, instead ‘yelled throughout the hospital, cursing staff.’ Police say Reed made several threats to have the arresting deputy and their family killed.

Reed was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with battery.