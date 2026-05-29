90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 dead, another injured in Baton Rouge shooting; car arrived at gas station with several bullet holes

1 hour 53 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 1:45 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital from an Airline Highway gas station near Evangeline Street following a Friday afternoon shooting. 

Police said a car, with two people in it who had been shot, arrived at a Chevron near Airline Highway and Evangeline Street with multiple bullet holes in it. One of these people was dead and another was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

Officers were already at the gas station on unrelated business when the car arrived. 

It was not immediately clear where the car came from. 

WBRZ has sent a news crew to the area to learn more. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days