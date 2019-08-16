Employee foils Baton Rouge store burglary in wild pursuit caught on camera

BATON ROUGE – An overzealous store employee was determined not to let a computer thief get away from a Cortana-area store this week; Chasing the thief and jumping into the guy’s getaway vehicle as he sped away.

WATCH THE VIDEO

A man perused the aisles of Computer Heaven, Inc., for about 15 minutes before closing time Thursday and, when he attempted to make a purchase, ran out of the store with the merchandise. The store’s security cameras recorded every angle of the dramatic attempt which included an employee giving chase.

The man was recorded running from the store, jumping into his truck and driving off. As he pulls out of the parking spot, the employee jumped in the bed of the truck and held on as the man sped out of the parking lot and onto the street.

The store owner told WBRZ, the employee banged on the roof of the truck until the crook was annoyed enough to hand over the stolen merchandise and drive off.

While the owner did not approve of the employee’s approach and attempting to thwart the thief, he was more frustrated with the burglar and released the surveillance video in an attempt to locate the man.

It was a “horrible decision,” the owner said about the chase – but the merchandise was secured.

Baton Rouge police say they are investigating.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz