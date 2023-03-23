83°
Latest Weather Blog
Emergency roadwork to narrow traffic on I-12 Thursday night
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Emergency maintenance work on a bridge will mean a partial lane closure on eastbound I-12 near Albany Thursday night.
Traffic on the highway will be limited starting at 8 p.m. from LA 43, the Albany exit, to LA 1249, the Baptist Pumpkin Center exit. Officials hope to restore normal access by midnight.
During the closure, crews will be working to repair a damaged bridge joint.
Those seeking an alternate route can take LA 43 north to US 190, then drive east to I-55 before turning south on that interstate and returning to I-12.
Trending News
All westbound lanes on I-12 will remain open during the construction work.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Masked man went on shooting spree in Livingston Parish
-
EBR school district bringing back random K9 searches
-
Mysterious phone call to Nathan Millard's family raises new questions about his...
-
City-parish leaders announce funeral fund, peace walk honoring slain 11-year-old
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16