Emergency roadwork to narrow traffic on I-12 Thursday night

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Emergency maintenance work on a bridge will mean a partial lane closure on eastbound I-12 near Albany Thursday night.

Traffic on the highway will be limited starting at 8 p.m. from LA 43, the Albany exit, to LA 1249, the Baptist Pumpkin Center exit. Officials hope to restore normal access by midnight.

During the closure, crews will be working to repair a damaged bridge joint.

Those seeking an alternate route can take LA 43 north to US 190, then drive east to I-55 before turning south on that interstate and returning to I-12.

All westbound lanes on I-12 will remain open during the construction work.