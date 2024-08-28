Emergency response to Geismar chemical plant caused nearby road closures

GEISMAR – Authorities closed Highway 75 at 73 in Ascension Parish around lunch due to emergency activity at a nearby plant.

Authorities said they were about to release information on specific roadblocks in the area but did not provide immediate information. A spokesperson called the situation an "incident" at a plant.

Witnesses told WBRZ, the intersection of 75/73 was closed and authorities were directing people around the area as emergency personnel worked a situation at a plant nearby.

The intersection reopened around 2 p.m.

