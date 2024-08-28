79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Emergency response to Geismar chemical plant caused nearby road closures

7 years 1 month 12 hours ago Friday, July 28 2017 Jul 28, 2017 July 28, 2017 1:21 PM July 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GEISMAR – Authorities closed Highway 75 at 73 in Ascension Parish around lunch due to emergency activity at a nearby plant.

Authorities said they were about to release information on specific roadblocks in the area but did not provide immediate information.  A spokesperson called the situation an "incident" at a plant. 

Witnesses told WBRZ, the intersection of 75/73 was closed and authorities were directing people around the area as emergency personnel worked a situation at a plant nearby.

The intersection reopened around 2 p.m.

Check back for updates.  

*****************

Trending News

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days