Emergency response to Geismar chemical plant caused nearby road closures
GEISMAR – Authorities closed Highway 75 at 73 in Ascension Parish around lunch due to emergency activity at a nearby plant.
Authorities said they were about to release information on specific roadblocks in the area but did not provide immediate information. A spokesperson called the situation an "incident" at a plant.
Witnesses told WBRZ, the intersection of 75/73 was closed and authorities were directing people around the area as emergency personnel worked a situation at a plant nearby.
The intersection reopened around 2 p.m.
Check back for updates.
