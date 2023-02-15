78°
Latest Weather Blog
Emergency responders remove overturned truck that blocked I-10 entrance ramp Wednesday afternoon
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials spent nearly two hours removing a large truck that flipped over at an interstate on-ramp near the Mississippi River Bridge.
The wreck was reported shortly after noon Wednesday at the I-10 East entrance ramp at LA 1. DOTD traffic cameras showed the truck on its side, blocking drivers from reaching the interstate.
The crash was cleared around 2 p.m., and the on-ramp has since reopened.
No major injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'The worst mayor' - Metro Council members outraged over plant workers whose...
-
Downtown Development District and Baton Rouge Area Chamber partnering to fill vacant...
-
Baker School district addressing ongoing driver shortage
-
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new...
-
Suspect in Madison Brooks case faces arrest in yet another rape investigation...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...