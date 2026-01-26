Emergency officials: Don't travel in northern Louisiana; stay warm wherever you are

BATON ROUGE — Emergency officials on Monday urged people to avoid travel to northern Louisiana as the region recovers from a winter storm, and said people statewide should bundle up to stay safe amid extremely cold temperatures.

At least three people in Louisiana have died since the cold snap began Sunday — two from hypothermia and one from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the state Department of Health. The agency was investigating two other deaths that might be blamed on the weather, Gov. Jeff Landry said.

More than 112,000 homes and businesses were without power Monday, and most service should be restored by the middle of the week, various utilities said. Until then, residents will suffer through brutal cold — Storm Station meteorologists say temperatures in the Baton Rouge area will be in the teens Monday night, and lower in areas where the lights are out.

The Health Department and other agencies opened a series of warming shelters across Louisiana, and Landry urged residents to be good neighbors and check on others.

The state fire marshal said Louisiana has already had 13 fatalities this year; his office said space heaters should be kept at least 3 feet away from blankets or any combustible material, and that they should be turned off when people retire for the night.

No major traffic problems were reported, aside from closed roadways. The state Department of Transportation and Development said it had a record amount of salt and brine on hand to treat roads.

