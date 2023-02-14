Emergency helicopter on scene after bus crash shuts down I-12 in Albany

74°
By: Sarah Lawrence

ALBANY - A bus crashed on I-12 east in Albany Tuesday morning. 

According to the Albany Police Department, two people including the driver were on the bus at the time. Officers said the bus was not a school bus and that no children were on board. 

Total Traffic reported that AirMed was on the scene of the crash. One patient was brought to a local hospital in critical condition, and the other had minor injuries. 

The crash was cleared and the Interstate was reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

