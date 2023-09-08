Emergency department of LSU-run medical center named after Gov. Edwards' mother

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to name the emergency department at Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center in Independence the “Dora Jean Edwards Emergency Department” after Governor Edwards’ late mother.

Mrs. Edwards, who passed away earlier this year, served as an emergency room nurse for the charity hospital for over two decades.

“My family and I are touched by this fitting tribute to our Mama," Governor Edwards said. "She dedicated her life to serving others and instilled those same values in me and my brothers and sister. Because of the many patients she cared for during her long career as a nurse, she understood the importance of improving access to affordable care, and as governor, I have made improving health outcomes a priority – especially through my executive order expanding Medicaid. We still miss her every day, but I am thankful that LSU saw fit to honor her legacy in such an appropriate way.