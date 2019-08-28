Emergency declared in Florida over hurricane

MIAMI (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and is urging residents to take precautions as Hurricane Dorian strengthens in the Caribbean on a path expected to take it to the U.S. Mainland.

Florida officials said Wednesday that they are preparing for the hurricane to make landfall somewhere along the state's eastern shore.

The National Hurricane Center says the Category 1 storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it swirls toward Florida.

While the storm's track remains uncertain, the governor says people should stock up on at least a week's worth of food and water, but be prepared to evacuate when advised.

The governor's declaration allows resources to be more efficiently and urgently marshaled ahead of the hurricane's arrival.