Emergency crews responding to accident with injuries on I-110

Saturday, July 25 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to an accident with injuries Saturday afternoon on I-110 north.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 3 p.m. on I-110 north near Fuqua Street.

Authorities say a vehicle ran off the roadway and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash continues to block the two right lanes of travel.

This is an ongoing investigation.

