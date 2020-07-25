81°
Emergency crews responding to accident with injuries on I-110
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to an accident with injuries Saturday afternoon on I-110 north.
Police were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 3 p.m. on I-110 north near Fuqua Street.
Authorities say a vehicle ran off the roadway and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash continues to block the two right lanes of travel.
Accident on I-110 north at Scenic Highway is blocking the 2 right lanes and exit ramp— Dana DiPiazza WBRZ (@danawbrz) July 25, 2020
Traffic camera view from N 22nd Street pic.twitter.com/y25Bx2dvzg
This is an ongoing investigation.
