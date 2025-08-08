Elmer Chocolate partners with Florida company, promises more jobs and same sweet traditions

PONCHATOULA — For nearly 170 years, Elmer Chocolate has been the taste of Louisiana holidays, from Valentine's hearts to Easter eggs that disappear faster than the kids' baskets.

Now, the Ponchatoula icon has teamed up with a new majority owner, the Hoffman Family of Companies out of Florida.

“They're our partners," Elmer Chocolate CEO Robert Nelson said. "My brother, family, and I are still significantly invested in the company. They are a majority, but we are still significant, significant owners.”

Company leaders said this isn't a "sell-out" story, it's a "double-down" story, with both sides

committed to Louisiana jobs.

“There'll be zero job cuts," Hoffman Family of Companies Co-CEO Geoff Hoffmann said. "There will only be job additions. There is only going to be expansion in Louisiana; we purchased the facility in addition to the company, so we plan to be there for a long time."

For Hoffmann, Elmer Chocolate isn't just a business; it's a taste of childhood.

“I grew up on the product, even in the Chicagoland area. That Gold Brick topping was a fixture in the Chicago restaurant scene at golf clubs that we've been members of forever, " Hoffman said.

They said the new partnership is less about change and more about keeping the chocolate flowing.

“It's helpful to have a good partner at your side that has the same vision, and the Hoffman family does, so we're excited about it,” Nelson said.

That means no one's coming for your Easter stash.

“I can assure everybody, the products aren't changing. People are going to be worried about their Gold Bricks and Heavenly Hash at Easter, don't worry at all. They'll still be there,” Nelson said.

For Elmer Chocolate, this is about more than candy; it's about careers and keeping jobs right here in Louisiana.

“Focus on creating careers and opportunities for the people in our community, and we want to do that for the long haul,” Nelson said.

But above all, Elmer's wants customers to know the secret recipe for success isn't changing.

“We were very, that's one thing that we were very concerned about. And I'm frankly concerned that, you know, people would think otherwise at this point, because we've worked so hard to make sure that we do continue to do the things that we have been doing,” Nelson said.

A sales price was not announced.