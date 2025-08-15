Eligible Louisianians can now have seizure indicator added to license, state ID

BATON ROUGE — Eligible Louisiana residents can now ask to have a seizure indicator added to their driver's license or ID card.

The optional designation, the Office of Motor Vehicles said, aims to promote health awareness and provide critical information to first responders.

It will be made available to anyone diagnosed with a seizure disorder by a qualified medical or mental health professional and can be added to any class of driver’s license or identification card except handicap and voter ID cards.

"Please note that a license or ID card with a seizure indicator can only be combined with the Needs Accommodation and Autism indicator and may be removed at any time upon the applicant’s request," OMV officials said.

To apply, qualifying individuals must submit a Medical Examiner’s Certification of Seizure Disorder form completed by a licensed medical or mental health professional. It is important to note that an individual must be seizure-free for six months to maintain valid driving privileges, the OMV added.