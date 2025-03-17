Electricity restored seven months after truck pulls down wire to home

BATON ROUGE - Almost seven months after a truck pulled down an electrical line to his house and knocked out his power, Eric Washington finally has a new meter. He can now use his electricity again after spending thousands of dollars out of pocket for a mistake that wasn't his.

"I can take a hot shower, be able to cook for myself, watch a little TV," Washington said.

It's been a long few months. In August, 2 On Your Side met with Washington soon after the incident happened. Around 5:30 a.m. on August 23, a Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits truck turned down his street from Fairfields Avenue and got tangled in the Entergy line leading to Washington's home.

"I was minding my own business in my bed and it came through here and tore the pole out," he said.

At no fault of his own, Washington found himself in a tough situation and the companies involved were not quick to react.

"It was like a back and forth rat race trying to get them to take care of their problem or contact me," Washington said.

Even though both Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Entergy pitched in to fix Washington's house, neither of them accepted responsibility for what happened.

The expenses have added up over the months. Washington was unable to foot the bill up front and made due to spending some hot and freezing nights in a hotel. While the electricity was out, he was unable to cook at home.

"I'm glad I'm done with this and I can move on," he said.

Washington hopes never to see a large truck turn down his small residential street again.