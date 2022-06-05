75°
Electrical malfunction sparks fire at building along Scenic Highway

7 hours 19 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, June 05 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction sparked a fire that burned down an apartment in a multi-use building Sunday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge firefighters said an apartment unity at 3060 Scenic Highway was fully engulfed in flames when units arrived at 2:15. 

According to fire officials, there were two apartments and an office in the building. The second apartment received heavy smoke damage. 

No injuries were reported. 

