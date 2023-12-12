38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Electrical fire damages warehouse at auto repair shop Monday night

40 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2023 Dec 12, 2023 December 12, 2023 6:20 AM December 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An auto repair shop on South Choctaw Drive was damaged by an electrical fire Monday night. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at Premium Auto Work shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. The fire started in the back of the building and was able to be contained, but the rest of the building sustained severe smoke and water damage. 

Investigators said the fire started from an outlet in the back of the shop. 

Trending News

No one was injured. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days