Election Day toolkit: Handy resources ahead of Tuesday voting

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, and with Louisiana's ballot carrying proposed amendments and U.S. Senate candidates along with local elections, it's important to be and stay informed.

Click here for a list of proposed amendments.

Click here for general information regarding the midterm elections.

Click here for the voter portal, which provides a sample ballot, voting locations, and other information specific to you.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m..