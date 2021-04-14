Elderly woman, dog escape Paige Street house fire

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning house fire.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 5400 block of Paige Street in Baton Rouge. An elderly woman and her dog were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

At the scene, WBRZ learned the fire started in a back bedroom of the home. The rest of the structure received smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.