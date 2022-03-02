Elderly couple's car struck by multiple semi trucks in deadly crash

MANSFIELD - An elderly Louisiana couple died in a crash this week after their car was hit by two semi trucks.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened on US Highway 84, west of Highway 171, around 4 p.m. Monday. Louis and Inell Flanigan, ages 81 and 80, died at the scene.

Investigators said the two were trying to make a left turn into a private driveway without yielding when they were hit by an oncoming semi truck. Their car was knocked into the opposite lane where it was hit by a second semi.

According to police, neither of Louis nor Inell was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The two truck drivers were not seriously hurt.