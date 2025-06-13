Latest Weather Blog
Eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event postponed; organizers hope it brings community together
BATON ROUGE — The eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event originally set for Friday night in Baton Rouge has been postponed due to "inclement weather patterns."
The event is a way for the community to rally together and stand up against violence while biking through the city.
District 7 Councilwoman Tawanna Harris visited 2une In on Friday morning and said the event is an important part of strengthening the community.
"Unity is the thing, it's the big word here," Harris said. "Because we have folks that come from all walks of life who ride the bikes with us and there we are and we have a great group of people who come out their houses, they get on their bikes, they ride with us and once we arrive."
Trending News
The event was set to start at Shoppers Value on Government Street at 6 p.m. A new date and time has not yet been announced.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilwoman hopes eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event brings community together against...
-
2une In Preview: Diocese of Baton Rouge hosting inaugural community baby shower...
-
2une In Preview: Donaldsonville celebrates Juneteenth with 30th annual music festival
-
Officers trying to identify jewelry thief who stole from mall kiosk
-
La. AG issues cease-and-desist to CVS over texting customers about pharmacy benefit...
Sports Video
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...
-
LSU baseball prepares for the College World Series in Omaha
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU plays its last game in the old Alex Box...
-
Tiger fans cheer on LSU baseball as they head to Omaha for...
-
LSU football's TV kickoff windows have been announced for upcoming 2025 season