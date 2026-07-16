18-year-old from Prairieville to be featured in ESPN 'My Wish' series

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Prairieville will be featured in the 20th anniversary of the ESPN "My Wish" series.

Khloe C., a Louisiana native, underwent a liver and kidney transplant, which made her unable to play basketball competitively.

Last month, she met A'ja Wilson, a basketball player for the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces. Through the experience, Khloe was able to experience what it is like to be a professional basketball player.

“The 'My Wish’ series brings the world closer to the children and families at the heart of every wish,” Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, said.

Khloe's feature will air July 19 at 7 a.m. on SportsCenter.