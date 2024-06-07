Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th annual Pedaling for Peace

BATON ROUGE - Friday night Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole will host his 7th Annual Pedaling for Peace bike ride through Mid City. It's just one of many events to recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

"We've got to work together to promote community not only in our city but in this region and this state," Cole said. "If it starts with us, we can spread this energy around the city, spread around the state, spread it around the country, spread it around the world."

The ride will start in the Shopper's Value parking lot on Government Street. It will then travel to Howell Park for a peace rally where families impacted by gun violence will speak out and hold a moment of silence in remembrance of those lives lost.

"We love Baton Rouge, we care, we're concerned. We just want to make sure that this summer we're able to keep all of our citizens safe. Most importantly we want to create an environment where children can go outside and play."

Bikes are being provided by Geaux Ride. There will also be chicken, water, and granola bars.

The event is free but click here to register.