Eight days after Ida, over 489,000 are without power across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Eight days after Hurricane Ida pummeled south Louisiana, nearly 489,000 remain without power across the Gulf Coast state.

Just over a week after the storm, Demco and Entergy's outage maps reveal that roughly 3,277 of those who find themselves in the dark are in Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, 30,414 of the outages are in Livingston Parish and 15,671 in Ascension Parish.

The majority of outages in the state, can be found in Jefferson Parish, where over 148,000 Entergy customers are struggling to get by without lights or air conditioning. Area residents have been uniting to do the best they can in supporting one another by supplying neighbors with food and other necessities.

Communities step up

Community effort has played key role in day-to-day life as south Louisiana struggles to recover from Ida's impact.

In some parishes, when lineman from out-of-state show up to help restore power, members of the community step up to provide the energy workers with hot food, drinks, and snacks. Some even wash the worker's clothing for them.

Entergy restores power to more than 40 percent of customers

The efforts of the energy workers are paying off.

During a Monday morning interview with Entergy, company representative David Freese said more than 40 percent of customers have power, and he added that most of East Baton Rouge Parish has lights.



That said, Entergy adds that pockets near Central, Millerville, and O'Neal will have power restored Tuesday.



Freese added that weather does play a role in how quickly work can be carried out. He said that should this afternoon's expected rain pose a threat, linemen may need to stand down if the weather makes it unsafe to continue working

On Sunday Entergy announced that the initial phase of restoration, the 'Damage Assessment' phase had been completed.

The company said, "Damage assessment is 100% complete, and we've released estimated restoration times. Estimates are subject to change. More specifics will continue to be developed and released as restoration progresses."

In another message released Sunday, Entergy also asked customers to keep a few reminders in mind in the days to come. The compay suggested that customers apply the following measures:

-If your property has water damage, turn off the electricity at either the main fuse box or circuit breaker. Don’t step in water to get to the fuse box or circuit breaker.

-Call a licensed electrician for advice when necessary. A licensed electrician’s inspection of your property’s electric wiring may be needed before we can restore power to a home or business that has water damage from rain or flooding.

-Customers with damage to their meter, meter pan or weatherhead will need repairs to those items prior to Entergy re-energizing their structure.

Amid challenges, Demco makes strides in power restoration

Meanwhile, Demco continues to assess damage and get lights back on in homes and businesses across south Louisiana customers.

During a Monday morning interview with WBRZ, David Latona of Demco confirmed that 71 percent of the energy company's customers have had their power restored.

But other areas were left with so much destruction that power restoration will take time.

Livingston Parish, for example, is an area that withstood severe damage from Ida.

Latona said the further east one travels across Livingston, the more damage they'll see.

But crewmembers are in the area, doing what they can to assist.

Latona said, "We're approaching that 50 percent mark in Livingston Parish," indicating that progress is being made.

Due to the severity of hurricane damage, it may still be a few weeks before the area sees full power restoration.

Other Parishes with severe damage, according to Latona, are East Feliciana Parish and St. Helena Parish.

Latona assured WBRZ that Demco crews are working to carry out power restoration as safely and quickly as possible.

The company took to Facebook Sunday to share pictures of the severe damage Ida left behind. Based on the images, it's clear that navigating the hurricane-ravaged terrain complicates the duties of energy workers.

Over the weekend, Demco announced that 64% of its customer's meters are back in service, as are sixty percent of distribution line miles. It added that 37 of 43 substations are receiving transmission.

Based on these weekend updates from Demco and Entergy, the path toward full power restoration continues, with an end in sight.