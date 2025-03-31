Latest Weather Blog
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Livingston Parish after Monday storms
A National Weather Service (NWS) survey team determined that an EF-0 tornado touched down near Holden as thunderstorms roared through the region on Monday. Numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were needed in advance of the rough weather between 4 – 9am.
The tornado was rated EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 75 mph. It traveled 3.56 miles with a maximum width of 25 yards, causing no fatalities or injuries. The tornado began at 6:54 AM near Lard Road and Florida Boulevard in Holden, LA, and moved southeast, breaking tree branches along its path. More significant tree damage and minor damage to manufactured homes were observed near the end of the track. The survey suggests the tornado likely continued further southeast, but the area was inaccessible for assessment.
