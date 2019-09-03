94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwin Edwards hospitalized Tuesday

1 hour 53 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 September 03, 2019 3:04 PM September 03, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was taken to the hospital Tuesday after becoming unresponsive.

Family members said Edwards had low blood sugar and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Baton Rouge and was alert and responsive as of 3 p.m.  He became more aware of his surroundings while in the ambulance, friends said.

He was on an IV and waiting to hear from doctors later in the afternoon.

Family members said by the time he was admitted, he was alert and joking with nurses.  He was cracking his famous one-liners, those gathered with him told WBRZ.

Edwards is 92 years old. 

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days