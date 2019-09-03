Edwin Edwards hospitalized Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was taken to the hospital Tuesday after becoming unresponsive.

Family members said Edwards had low blood sugar and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Baton Rouge and was alert and responsive as of 3 p.m. He became more aware of his surroundings while in the ambulance, friends said.

He was on an IV and waiting to hear from doctors later in the afternoon.

Family members said by the time he was admitted, he was alert and joking with nurses. He was cracking his famous one-liners, those gathered with him told WBRZ.

Edwards is 92 years old.

