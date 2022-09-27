Latest Weather Blog
Edwards to travel to London to watch Saints play, meet with business leaders
BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards will head to England on Wednesday to watch the New Orleans Saints play during the weekend and to meet with executives of energy and insurance companies, his office said.
"Following his arrival Thursday morning in London, the governor will join the delegation for an afternoon of meetings with Lloyd’s of London to explore a broad range of insurance-related topics," a statement from Edwards’ office said. "Louisiana is currently experiencing serious insurance issues."
On Friday, Edwards is scheduled to meet with energy executives, including those from Shell to discuss expanding their clean energy investments and the conversion of their Convent oil refinery to a renewable fuel plant.
Edwards will be joined by a "delegation of business and state leaders." The delegation includes representatives from Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Offshore Terminal Authority, the Port of New Orleans, the Port of South Louisiana, and the Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc.
Edwards' office said he will also meet with business leaders and British dignitaries at Tottenham Stadium on Sunday when the Saints play the Minnesota Vikings.
Edwards will return to Louisiana Monday, Oct. 3.
This is the governor's third international trip of his second term and sixth of his time in office. His most recent was a weeklong economic development trip to the Netherlands and France.
