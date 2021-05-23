EBRSO: Woman arrested after shooting former friend in Walmart parking lot

BATON ROUGE - An argument between former friends turned into gunfire Saturday night, resulting in one woman's arrest.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says they arrested Khalecia Vinning after she shot and injured a woman in the Walmart parking lot on Burbank Drive around 10 p.m.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing altercation that lasted several months, and that Vinning's victim was an acquaintance of hers.

Vinning said the victim called out to her when she was leaving the store. The two argued and Vinning opened fire after the victim hit her, according to the affidavit.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for surgery and is currently in critical condition.

Vinning was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.