EBRSO: Thieves use stolen U-Haul truck to steal dirt bikes from store

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say as many as three people shattered the glass at an Airline Highway motorsports store overnight and stole three dirt bikes overnight.

The shattered glass was clearly visible in front of the Friendly Powersports store in the 10900 block of Airline Highway Tuesday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, two or three suspects used a stolen UHaul truck to transport the stolen motorcycles.

Additional details about the incident are limited at this time.