EBRSO shows what Gang Intelligence Unit seized during June arrests

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit made a handful of arrests in the past week, resulting in the seizure of 13 guns and hundreds of lethal doses of fentanyl.

Deputies said they were investigating multiple reported overdoses, which tied back to "poly-drug dealers" in the community. On Wednesday and Thursday, the GIE and Homicide Units executed six search warrants on Lorraine Street, Brandy Avenue in Zachary, and Gwenadele Avenue.

Three people were arrested during the warrants: Cora Gray, 39, Larry Taylor, 53, and Ronald Wyble, 35. The three were arrested for a slew of drug and firearm charges.

Below is a list of everything seized during the search warrants:

Seized Narcotics and Currency

•30.2 grams Powder Fentanyl (302 Lethal Doses)

•16 dosage units of pressed Fentanyl (16 Lethal Doses)

•153.2 grams Crystal Methamphetamine

•1.46 pounds of powder cocaine

•1.83 ounces of crack cocaine

•161 dosage units of Oxycodone

•12 ounces Marijuana

•4.2 grams Synthetic THC

•Blender (Positive Fentanyl Residue)

•Ballistic body armor

•(4) Narcotics smoking pipes

•(9) digital scales

•$8007



Seized Firearms (13)

•Baretta semi auto 40 caliber handgun (STOLEN through BRPD)

•Walther, semi auto 22 caliber handgun

•Smith & Wesson 40 caliber semi auto handgun

•Hi Point 9mm rifle

•DPMS AR-10 .308 rifle

•Glock 43 9mm handgun

•Sig Saur P250 .40 caliber handgun (STOLEN through Ascension Parish)

•Taurus .38 caliber revolver

•Taurus 357 revolver

•ATA Arms 12-gauge shotgun

•SLR AR-15 rifle (STOLEN through BRPD)

•Dead Air Suppressor (STOLEN through BRPD)

•S&W .32 caliber revolver

•Kel Tech PF9 9mm handgun