EBRSO reconsiders inmate housing after murder suspect mistakenly released

BATON ROUGE - Murder suspect Christopher Davis, who was released in error in Baton Rouge by East Carroll Parish deputies on Friday, was recaptured Sunday night, authorities said.

East Baton Rouge deputies and other Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies had spent the weekend searching for Davis, who was released Friday morning at the Baton Rouge Greyhound station near downtown.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says the agency is reconsidering its practice of paying East Carroll Parish to house EBR inmates in light of the bizarre mistake.

Davis, 34, was arrested in January of 2023 on a murder charge in the killing of Deandre Duncan. His murder trial is set for March.

East Carroll deputies brought Davis and other inmates, who were actually supposed to be released, to the bus station. They'd been dressed in civilian clothes.

It's unclear why East Carroll deputies put Davis in civilian clothes and drove him to Baton Rouge. East Carroll Sheriff Wydette Williams did not return several messages Monday.

It's also unclear why the agency failed to notify East Baton Rouge authorities for hours after Davis was dropped off at the bus station.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillary Moore said Davis has a reputation for getting into altercations with the prison guards.

This is not the first time an inmate being housed in East Carroll Parish was mistakenly released.

In 2022, convicted Ascension Parish killer Michael LeBlanc was also set free after serving time for an unrelated gun charge. He was later arrested again in New Orleans.

Davis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and on a simple escape charge.