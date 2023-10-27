EBRSO: Man arrested for possession of child pornography

BATON ROUGE- Authorities charged a man with possession of child pornography after they said they found child porn during a search of his home.



The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies arrested 55-year-old Jonathan Novo after authorities said they tracked his IP address to files containing child pornography.



Investigators say that Novo successfully downloaded four files of of child pornography. Among the images was one of a partially-nude child who appeared to be 8 or 9 years old with her arms tied above her head and her legs also tied with rope, according to the warrant.



Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at Novo's residence on October 10. Authorities say Novo admitted to downloading the pornographic images.