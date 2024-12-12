EBRSO: Man arrested after Zachary drug bust; meth, cocaine, body armor amongst items seized

ZACHARY - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested an accused Zachary polydrug trafficker Thursday, deputies say.

Dwayne Hickman, 42 was arrested for possession with intent to distribute drugs such as fentanyl, crack cocaine and cocaine, amongst other charges. Agents arrested Hickman Thursday and executed search warrants for two locations Hickman used for alleged drug distributing.

Deputies seized 5.06 ounces of fentanyl, 2.32 ounces of crack cocaine, 1.83 ounces of methamphetamine, 8.7 grams of cocaine, 13 dosage units of 30 milligrams of amphetamine, four ounces of marijuana, body armor, and $3,557 alongside sixteen different firearms.