EBRSO hosting event giving out backpacks, school supplies ahead of school year

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is holding a school supply and backpack giveaway for local students in need of supplies when the school year starts in the fall.

The Bags 2 School Supply Giveaway will take place Saturday at the Living Faith Christian Center on Winbourne Avenue. EBRSO will be giving away supplies starting at 10 a.m. until they run out of supplies.

EBRSO is preparing bags full of paper, pencils, notebooks and other school supplies for parents and students to pick up at the giveaway on Saturday.

"The shopping that a lot of parents have to do, we did it already, so come get it," Cpl. Brandon Jones said.

Registration will be at a welcome tent at the event. More information can be found here.